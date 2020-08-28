Armenia strongly condemns the degrading treatment of the officer Gurgen Alaverdyan in Azerbaijan – Panorama

Armenia condemn the degrading treatment of the officer Gurgen Alaverdyan, who appeared under the Azerbaijani jurisdiction on August 22. This is an ostentatious and gross offense of the worldwide humanitarian law, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia reported in a launched declaration.

According to it, by openly breaching the self-respect of Gurgen Alaverdyan, Azerbaijan rejects the right of the detainees of war to be “entitled in all circumstances to respect for their persons and their honour” which is asserted by civilized humankind and preserved in the Third Geneva Convention.

“Such practice represents an unique approach of infamous terrorist companies and, as we can observe, of Azerbaijan too.

The dictatorial program of Azerbaijan, while feeding its individuals with disgraceful propaganda and Armenophobia, conceals the severe problems of its militaries in the July fights by pushing the detainee of war to read out its sham stories.

The truth that Azerbaijan is one of the couple of nations to have actually declined to validate all the Additional Protocols to the Geneva Conventions likewise shows their neglect of the worldwide humanitarian law,” the declaration included.

According to it, the constant infractions of worldwide humanitarian law by Azerbaijan seriously weaken the facility …