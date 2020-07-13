Armenia strongly condemns Azerbaijani ceasefire violations targeting country’s north-east – Armenian News

Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the lately reported ceasefire violations targeting the country’s north-east.

In an announcement launched after midnight, it made a name upon Azerbaijan to chorus from provocative cross-border assaults, promising to demand accountability for future actions from the country’s politico-navy management.

“We condemn within the strongest phrases the ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani armed forces within the route of the Tavush area of the Republic of Armenia ranging from the afternoon of July 12, accompanied by the makes an attempt to infiltrate into Armenian positions with using artillery. As a results of the proportionate actions of the Armenian facet, these provocative actions have been successfully suppressed.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, in coordination with the Prime Minister of Armenia and the Minister of Defense, is in fixed contact with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, presenting the state of affairs on the bottom and the results of additional escalation.

“Recently, the Azerbaijani side, in contradiction to the calls of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to refrain from provocative actions and warmongering rhetoric, to strengthen the ceasefire, constantly resorts to the threats of use of force and military escalation. The political-military leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences of the provocative action undertaken amid these threats,” reads the assertion.

The Ministry of Defense reported a border infiltration try by the Azerbajani armed forces at 12:30 native time. According to an official assertion, Azerbaijani servicemen tried to cross into Tavush in a minivan. After a warning by the Armenian facet, they returned to the beginning positions, leaving the car on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression try at 1:45 am native time, opening hearth in the identical route, however was subsequently suppressed and pushed again, suffesring losses. Armenia reported no casualties.

Ministry’s, Shushan Stepanyan, mentioned took to Facebook later to report a renewed assault from a 82-mm mine launcher and a tank towards the identical navy place. Hours later, she mentioned that the gunfire continued at completely different depth ranges, “with all the attempts by the adversary being targeted and neutralized.”

In one other submit late at night time, Stepanyan mentioned that the Armed Forces of Armenia had stopped firing in the route of Azerbaijani settlements. “Only engineering infrastructure and military equipment is being targeted,” she wrote.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani battle over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian majority of the then autonomous area declared its intention to interrupt away from Azerbaijan. In a referendum held on December 10, 1991 (days earlier than the collapse of the united states), the inhabitants voted overwhelmingly in favor of independence (99.89%). The transfer was adopted by Azerbaijan’s giant-scale navy operations towards Nagorno-Karabakh and 7 neighboring areas. The armed violence left round 25,000-30,000 individuals lifeless; 1000’s have been internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which went into impact in May 1994, formally put an finish to the armed assaults within the battle zone, however there may be nonetheless periodic preventing within the space. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, a mission co-chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has been spearheading the efforts in direction of a peaceable answer to the battle. .

The hostilities escalated to an unprecedented diploma in April 2016 in what was later dubbed a Four-Day War. In the early hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched heavy offensives alongside the Line of Contact, scary giant-scale confrontations with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh. The adversary additionally shelled civilian settlements, significantly the southern and north-japanese areas of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April between the chiefs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow. The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities additionally welcomed the verbal settlement.