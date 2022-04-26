Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Kolomina, according to the Armenian government.

Welcoming Mr. Kolomina’s visit, the Prime Minister noted that Armenia’s partnership with NATO, especially within the framework of peacekeeping missions, is interested in deepening it. Touching upon the regional situation, Nikol Pashinyan noted that it is quite tense, և Armenia is taking steps to resolve the existing problems, considering necessary the support of international partners in that process.

Javier Kolomina, thanking for the reception, noted that “Armenia is a potential partner for NATO,” conveyed the greetings of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to the RA Prime Minister. He stressed that the North Atlantic Alliance highly appreciates the activities of Armenian peacekeepers in the Kosovo peacekeeping mission, “his visit is an opportunity to discuss the prospects of partnership, as well as regional developments.” Mr. Kolomina noted that NATO is committed to ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus and is ready to assist in that process.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the Armenia-NATO partnership. They also touched upon regional and international security issues and the situation around Nagorno Karabakh.

The Prime Minister presented Armenia’s positions on the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the unblocking of communication channels, and the Armenia-Turkey dialogue process. Nikol Pashinyan referred to the agreements reached as a result of the meetings mediated by international partners and stressed once again the importance of the international community’s targeted response to actions aimed at destabilizing the region.