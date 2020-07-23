Armenia Startup Academy Traction Programme First Batch is launched The European Union and Viva-MTS support New Startup Growth Programme by Armenia Startup Academy – Armenian News

We are enjoyed reveal the start of the First Batch of freshly launched Armenia Startup Academy Traction Programme – a 10- week mentorship- based programme created to assist business at post- model phase with early traction to accelerate their growth and raise their first or follow- on rounds. The programme is carried out by Catalyst Foundation supported by the European Union’s EU4Business “Technology Development for Armenia” job carried out by GIZ. Viva-MTS, Armenia’s leading telecom operator signs up with the effort as a business partner and fan.

Throughout the 5 cycles of the Armenia Startup Academy pre- velocity programme 65 start-ups have actually finished. In overall, less than EUR250 K was invested throughout the 2,5 years on running the programme, while business that finished ASA divulged raising more than EUR3 countless financing. While things progress, Armenian start-ups begin dealing with new difficulties, which are more advanced by their nature. As a reaction to an existing requirement in the environment for a next- level programme, Academy group has actually created the Traction Programme.

Over the 10 weeks of the Traction programme, taking part start-ups will work carefully with leading experts in Sales and Growth Hacking, develop their growth structures, improve and verify their methods and get support for Fundraising and broadening to global markets. Under the light of the Covid-19 pandemic the programme will be held from another location. More info about the programme can be discovered here.

The first mate of 9 business shows a varied variety of start-ups that bring new ages of development in markets such as edutech, transport, media, HR, marketing and more.

The chosen mate of the first Traction Programme consists of:

1 CauldronApp assists business conserve candidate screening and talking to time by recruiting through difficulties.

2 ConstApps is an E- commerce mobile application home builder supplying marketing options to enable client retention.

3 Dowork is a collective platform for job time and expense estimate.

4 dzook is an innovation transforming easy images into detailed pictures, which can be utilized in various locations such as video modifying, plugins for drawing and style tools, 3D animation, and so on

5 Hub Technologies equalizes the shipping market and links carriers straight with providers without charging brokerage costs.

6 LiveBoard is an interactive white boards application for online tutoring and range knowing.

7 Rentopian is an all- in- one software application for occasion rental organisation operations.

8 SmartSender is an AI- powered retention marketing automation platform permitting omni- channel client retention.

9 TabuLearn is an end- to- end supplier of information science and AI services enabling anybody who has access to information to develop AI designs and extract actionable insight for their organisation.

About the European Union

The Member States of the European Union have actually chosen to connect together their understand- how, resources and fates. Together, they have actually developed a zone of stability, democracy and sustainable advancement whilst keeping multiculturalism, tolerance and private flexibilities. The European Union is dedicated to sharing its accomplishments and its worths with nations and individuals beyond its borders.

About EU4Business Technology Development for Armenia Project

EU4Business “Technology Development for Armenia’’ is part of the EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia” job, which is co- moneyed by the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and carried out by German Development Cooperation GIZ through the Private Sector Development and TVET South CaucasusProgramme It targets at production and additional advancement of investable and ingenious endeavors in Armenia resulting in more powerful and competitive tech and development environments with possible export orientation, increased variety of Science2Business2Education cooperation platforms and greater involvement in HORIZON 2020 and HORIZON Europe development programs.

About Viva- MTS

Viva- MTS (MTS Armenia CJSC) is Armenia’s leading telecom operator, having the best network reach and spreading out a vast array of Voice and Data services all throughoutArmenia Having the very best of the Armenian individuals interest at heart given that its launch on first July 2005 and in a brief amount of time Viva- MTS has actually handled to develop an across the country network and a substantial client base. Viva- MTS drives development and targets at constantly being at the leading edge of any advancement serving the Armenian mobile interactions market. The business follows the assistance offered by ISO 26000 (International Standard of Social Responsibility) and ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 (Information Security Management System). For more info see www.mts.am.

About Catalyst Hi-Tech and Entrepreneurship Development Foundation

Catalyst Hi-Tech and Entrepreneurship Development Foundation intends to add to the advancement of the tech entrepreneurship environment inArmenia The Foundation has a variety of efforts intending to sustain the Armenian startup environment with competitive abilities and establish a pipeline of capable business, consisting of Hero House, Armenia Startup Academy, AI Incubator, Entrepreneurial Assistant School, Startup Boost Weekends, and so on