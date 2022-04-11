The triumph of the Artsakh state flag continues in Armenia.

The flag of Artsakh was placed in Charentsavan, Gyumri, Abovyan, Sjan, Armavir and Etchmiadzin.

“All these cities joined the campaign to reject the anti-national policy of the authorities. Armenia stands up and shouts loudly: Artsakh. People show that they can be organized on the spot, contrary to the authorities of the day, to make the issue of Artsakh a major issue on the national agenda again.

Long live dear compatriots! “Let’s defend Artsakh, let’s save Armenia,” NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.



