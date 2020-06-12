Armenia spent 97.6 billion drams on healthcare in 2019 – Panorama

A joint sitting of the Armenian National Assembly Standing Committees on Health and Social Affairs and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs has kicked off, with the execution of the 2019 state budget in the healthcare and social sectors on the agenda.

At the start of the sitting, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan said that in 2019 the sum total state expenditure stood at 1 trillion 629 billion drams, or 92.4% of the adjusted program.

“This figure exceeds the 2018 numbers by around 182 billion drams. We should look at the fact that this execution can also be conditioned by external assistance programs, which may have a share in the structure of our state expenditures,” the minister said.

Janjughazyan said that in 2019 the Ministry of Health spent 97.6 billion drams allocated from their state budget, or 96% of the adjusted program. At the same time, the first program was about 89 billion drams.

“The execution is a lot more than 100% set alongside the initial program. It should really be noted that the allocations to the healthcare sector grew by 22% when compared with 2018. In total, the ministry implemented 64 measures to achieve the benefits of 12 budget programs,” the minister stressed.

Janjughazyan also said that the budget of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs amounted to 444.5 billion drams according to the initial program, but during 2019 it was adjusted to 465.5 billion drams. In fact, not quite 97.5% of the allocated funds were used.

“But it doesn’t mean that any envisaged payment failed to be manufactured. There isn’t any obligation which was not fulfilled. In total, 121 events were implemented,” the minister said.