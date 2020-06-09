Armenia spent 513 million drams on human rights protection in 2019 – Panorama

A joint sitting of the Armenian National Assembly Standing Committees on Human Rights Protection and Public Affairs and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs has kicked off.

At the start of the sitting, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan mentioned {that a} complete of 513 million drams had been allotted from the state finances for the protection of human rights in 2019, with the sum used for implementing all of the occasions and budgetary applications, which had been to be financed by the Human Rights Defender’s Office.

The minister additionally reminded that in 2018, 412 million drams had been allotted to the sphere of human rights protection.

“The state finances for 2019 was drawn up in this system format, which, in reality, assumes that the middle of gravity of the discussions shouldn’t be using monetary assets, however the outcomes registered because of using these funds,” Janjughazyan mentioned.

According to him, 14 occasions had been deliberate inside the frames of the 2 budgetary applications throughout the reporting yr, which had been totally applied by the Human Rights Defender’s Office.