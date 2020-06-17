Armenia sends another group of specialists to Syria on humanitarian mission – Panorama

The fifth contingent of Armenian specialists headed to Syria on Tuesday to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people, the Armenian Humanitarian Demining and Expertise Centre reported.

The group, consisting of sappers and doctors, have left for Aleppo through the supper of the Russian side and will carry out humanitarian mission until October.

According to the established international standards of defining activities, the sappers will hold trainings and launch field activities. The members of the fourth continent meanwhile are expected to return home. All the members of the group have tested negative for Covid-19 in Syria, however they will self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, according to the decision by the Commandant.