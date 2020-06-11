The fatalities from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) saw an unprecedented increase in Armneia as of Thursday morning amid a stable rise in the quantity of the confirmed cases.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 566 new infections and 22 deaths, raising the number of the officially registered cases and mortalities to 14,669 and 245, respectively.

Five more patients died in yesteryear day from causes unrelated to herpes. A total of 82 cases of the type have been reported to date.

The daily number of the recoveries is 240; some 8,876 active cases continue to be under treatment.

As many as 5,466 patients have now been treated to date.

In total 2,233 tests have been completed.