Armenia sees decline in ice cream production in first half-year – Panorama

An overall of 7 million 792.3 thousand liters of ice cream were produced in Armenia in January-June 2020, down by 2.6% from the exact same duration in 2015, the Statistical Committee of Armenia reported.

In 2019 the nation made 253.6 thousand liters of ice cream, marking a boost of 9.1% compared to the 2018 figures.

Armenia’s milk production tape-recorded a 15.6% development in the first half-year from the exact same duration of 2019.

Cream output likewise increased by 15.9% in Armenia in January-June to stand at 84.7 thousand liters.