Armenia seeks €13.4mn loan for lifeline road network improvement – Panorama

Armenia is mosting likely to take a loan of 13 million 400 thousand euros from the International Bank for Reconstruction as well as Development (IBRD) to enhance its lifeline road network, Minister of Territorial Administration as well as Infrastructure Suren Papikyan informed legislators on Friday.

Speaking at the legislative disputes on the approval of the Second Additional Financing of the Lifeline Road Network Improvement loan arrangement in between Armenia as well as the IBRD, the preacher claimed that the arrangement checked in October 2019 covers a component of a 450- kilometer- long road based on improvement.

According to Papikyan, if the arrangement is validated by the parliament, 12 roadways with a size of regarding 65 kilometres in Aragatsotn, Armavir, Ararat, Gegharkunik, Lori, Shirak as well as Syunik Provinces will certainly be fixed.

” A variety of tenders have actually currently been introduced for 4 roadways. Under to the present program, a total amount of 23.1 kilometres of roadways have actually been fixed in Gegharkunik, Armavir as well as Syunik Province, while 41.9 kilometres of even more roadways will certainly be fixed as component of this job,” the preacher claimed.

My Step intrigue MP Anush Begloyan asked about the concept of selecting the roadways that require to be enhanced.

In reaction, Suren Papikyan claimed that the roadways were picked collectively with the International Bank for Reconstruction as well as Development.

“The ministry had no disturbance because phase. The building tasks of those roadways had actually currently been described. But I can guarantee that not a road will certainly be fixed or reconstructed if there is no such demand. In reality, these are lifeline roadways,” Papikyan emphasized.