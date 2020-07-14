Armenia reports two fatalities in Azerbaijani gunfire   – Armenian News

Two servicemen of the national armed forces were killed in recent skirmishes on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan.

Major Garush V. Hambardzumyan and Captain Sos P. Elbakyan sustained deadly wounds in a gunfire released by the adversary in a north-eastern border zone, the Defense Ministry’s spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, said on Facebook.

“The Ministry of Defense shares the heavy grief of the loss, extending its solidarity to the family, relatives and the fellow servicemen of the deceased,” she wrote.

Azerbaijan escalated the situation at the border section on July 12. In an official statement, the Ministry reported an infiltration attempt by several Azerbaijani servicemen (who wanted to cross into Armenia in a minivan). After a warning by the Armenian side, they returned to the starting positions, leaving the vehicle on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression attempt about an hour later, opening fire in the same direction, but was subsequently suppressed and pushed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties.

Azerbaijan continued firing mortars against Armenian outposts also on Monday afternoon. The situation calmed down later during the day. In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Stepanyan reported a relative calm in the border zone. She later published a video featuring the Armenian Armed Forces’ retaliatory operation of neutralizing an Azerbaijani tank and Azerbaijani military outposts.

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian majority of the then autonomous region declared its intention to break away from Azerbaijan. In a referendum held on December 10, 1991 (days before the collapse of the USSR), the population voted overwhelmingly in favor of independence (99.89%). The move was followed by Azerbaijan’s large-scale military operations against Nagorno-Karabakh and seven neighboring regions. The armed violence left around 25,000-30,000 people dead; thousands were internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which went into effect in May 1994, formally put an end to the armed attacks in the conflict zone, but sporadic fighting in the area breaks out time and again. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, a mission co-chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has been spearheading the efforts towards a peaceful solution to the conflict. .

The hostilities escalated to an unprecedented degree in April 2016 in what was later dubbed a Four-Day War. In the early hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched heavy offensives along the Line of Contact, provoking large-scale confrontations with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh. The adversary also shelled civilian settlements, particularly the southern and north-eastern regions of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April between the chiefs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow. The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities also welcomed the verbal agreement.