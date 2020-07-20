Armenia reports relative calm on Azerbaijan border at night – Panorama

On the night of July 19-20, as well as at the moment, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been relatively calm, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook on Monday morning.

The adversary violated the ceasefire regime nine time using firearms on different parts of the border, releasing approximately 137 shots in the direction of Armenian positions.

The Azerbaijani forces twice employed AGS-17 grenade launchers in the direction of military posts located near the town of Chambarak.

“The adversary was silenced after the Armenian side returned fire,” the spokesperson said.

Indiscriminate shots were fired four times in the direction of military posts located near the villages of Chinari, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Berkaber and Berdavan.

The Armenian side did not return fire. Indiscriminate firing by the Azerbaijani military was also registered in the direction of military posts near Khndzorut village.

“The Armenian side did not retaliate. Shots were fired once in the direction of military posts near Paruyr Sevak village; the Armenian forces quelled the adversary by returning fire,” she added.