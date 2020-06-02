Armenia reports record rise in COVID-19 infections and deaths   – Armenian News

The confirmed instances of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hit a brand new record in Armenia as of Tuesday morning because the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 517 new infections and 19 deaths.

On extra affected person died in the previous 24 hours from causes unrelated to the virus. As many as 56 instances of the sort have been registered up to now.

The complete variety of the formally reported instances has thus reached 10,009; the fatalities have elevated to 214 (together with the people who died of causes apart from the an infection).

The recoveries in the previous day elevated by 25 to three,427. In complete, 59,917 assessments have been accomplished.