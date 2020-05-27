Armenia reports record-high daily increase in COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases rise by 372 – Armenian News

The reported fatalities in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) illness noticed a brand new document excessive in the previous day amid the rising variety of confirmed cases.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention registered 372 new cases and 12 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, bringing the nation complete to 7,774.

Five of the fatalities are recognized to have been brought about by underlying situations unrelated to the virus. The daily variety of the recoveries has risen by 35 to three,255. Some 4,377 lively cases are nonetheless below therapy. In complete, 53,678 assessments have been accomplished.