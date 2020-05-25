Armenia reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths – Armenian News

The verified situations of the unique coronavorus (COVID-19) illness saw a brand-new document high in Armenia on Monday as the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 452 brand-new infections and 6 deaths.

The overall variety of the signed up situations hence increased to 7,113, with the deaths getting to 87.

The healings raised by 87 to 3,145 Some 3,842 energetic situations situations are still under therapy. In overall, 51,594 examinations have actually been finished.

Six a lot more individuals contaminated with COVID-19 passed away in the previous day of reasons unassociated to the infection. A total amount of 39 situations of the kind have actually been reported to day.