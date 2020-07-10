Armenia reports further spike in COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 30,309 – Armenian News

The quantity of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 557 by Friday morning, bringing the nation total to 30,903.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 18 new deaths, raising the officially registered toll to 723. Seven of the deceased patients died from other, pre-existing conditions.

Also, 709 individuals recovered in the past day. The total number of the recoveries stands at 18,709 at presents. Some 2,050 tests were performed since Thursday morning, raising the entire number of tests to 131,216.