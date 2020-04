Forty- 2 brand-new cases of the story coronavirus (COVID-19) infection were signed up in Armenia in the past 24 hrs, bringing the nation total to 1,201

One extra individual passed away over the duration, elevating the reported deaths to 19.

According to the National Center for Disease Control as well as Prevention, 44 people have actually recouped because Thursday early morning, enhancing the total variety of the healings to 402.