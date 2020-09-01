Armenia reports 97 new Covid-19 cases, two more deaths on September 1 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 97 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 43,878 since 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, the Ministry of Health reports.

634 more clients have actually beaten Covid -19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 38,356.

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by two to 881.

The most current victims were 64 (male) and 67 (male) years of ages, who had hidden persistent health conditions.

The variety of active cases is 4,373.

As lots of as 206,929 tests have actually been carried out in the nation considering that the illness break out.