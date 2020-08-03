Armenia reports 8 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan overnight – Panorama

The circumstance stayed fairly calm on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight and in the early morning of August 3, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan stated in a Facebook post.

The Azerbaijani forces broke the ceasefire 8 times from various guns, shooting around 95 chance ats the Armenian military positions.

In specific, the stations situated near the towns of Koti and Zangakatun came under Azerbaijani shooting overnight, she stated.