Armenia reports 711 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 21,717 – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Armenia increased by 711 at the time of Wednesday morning, bringing country total to 21,717.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 14 new deaths, raising the officially registered fatalities to 386. Four infected more patients died before 24 hours from causes unrelated to the virus. A total of 130 cases of the sort have been reported to date.

The daily amount of the recoveries increased by 653 to reach 10,797; some 10,404 active cases are still under treatment. In total, 100,400 tests have been completed.