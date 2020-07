The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 662 as of Friday morning, bringing the country total to 27,320.

Ten new fatalities were registered before 24 hours, raising the state death toll to 469. Three more patients died from other, underlying causes unrelated to the virus. A total of 156 cases of the type have been reported to date.

The amount of the recoveries increased by 448 to reach 15,484. In total, 118,102 tests have been completed.