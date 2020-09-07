Armenia reports 62 new coronavirus cases, three deaths on September 7 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 62 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 44,845 as of 11 a.m. Monday, September 7, the Ministry of Health reports.

32 more patients have beaten COVID-19 with the total number of recoveries now standing at 40,121. The coronavirus death toll has increased by three to 900.

The latest victims were 70 (male), 56 (female) and 50 (male) years old and all had underlying chronic health conditions. In addition, according to the ministry, three cases of death was recorded in the past 24 hours when the patients tested positive for the virus, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 275. The number of active cases is 3,549.

As many as 219,177 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.