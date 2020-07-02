Armenia reports 593 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 26,658 – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 593 as of Thursday morning, bringing country total to 26,658

The National Center for Disease Control and prevention reported six new deaths, raising the officially registered mortality to 459. Four more patients died from other, pre-existing illness unrelated to the virus. A total of 153 cases of the sort have been reported to date.

The daily amount of the recoveries increased by 473 to reach a total of 15,036; some 11,010 active cases continue to be under treatment. In total, 115,765 tests have now been completed.