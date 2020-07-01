Armenia reports 523 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 26,065 – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 523 as of Wednesday afternoon, bringing the country total to 26,065.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 10 new deaths, raising the officially registered fatalities to 453. Two more infected patients died in the past day from causes unrelated to the virus. A total of 149 cases of the type have been reported to date.

The daily amount of the recoveries has increased by 5,215 to reach 14,563. In total, 113,665 tests have been completed.