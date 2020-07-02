Armenia reports 523 fresh coronavirus cases on July 1 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 523 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 26,065 at the time of 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, the Ministry of Health reports.

515 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 14,563.

The COVID-19 deaths have increased by 10 to 453.

The latest victims were 65 (male), 74 (male), 62 (female), 83 (male), 79 (female), 70 (female), 65 (female), 76 (male), 66 (male) and 76 (male) yrs . old. All had underlying chronic health conditions, the ministry said.

In addition, 2 cases of death were registered in the past 24 hours if the patients tested positive for COVID-19, however the cause of death was yet another disease. The total of such cases is 149.

The amount of active cases is 10,900.

As many as 113,665 tests have now been performed in the united kingdom since the infection outbreak.