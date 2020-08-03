Armenia reports 52 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths on August 3 – Panorama

Armenia has actually validated 52 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 39,102 since 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, the Ministry of Health reports.

111 more clients have actually recuperated from COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 29,861

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 8 to 762.

The most current victims were 72 (male), 75 (woman), 72 (woman), 58 (woman), 68 (male), 71 (male), 90 (male) and 57 (male) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

The variety of active cases is 8,251

As numerous as 167,095 tests have actually been carried out in the nation because the illness break out.