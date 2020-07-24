Armenia reports 451 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 36,613 on July 24 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 451 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 36,613 as of 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, the Ministry of Health reports.

490 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the total number of recoveries now standing at 25,734.

The coronavirus death toll has increased by 4 to 692.

The latest victims were 89 (male), 90 (female), 65 (female) and 88 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, one case of death was recorded in the past 24 hours when the patient tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 218.

The number of active cases is 9,969.

As many as 153,814 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.