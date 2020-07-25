Armenia reports 383 new coronavirus cases on July 25 – Panorama

Armenia has actually validated 383 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 36,996 since 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, the Ministry of Health reports.

509 more clients have actually recuperated from COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 26,243

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 10 to 700.

The newest victims were 71 (woman), 56 (woman), 73 (male), 72 (woman), 85 (woman) and 64 (woman) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, 2 cases of death were tape-recorded in the past 24 hours when the client evaluated favorable for COVID-19, however the cause of death was another illness. The overall of such cases is 220.

The variety of active cases is 9,833

As lots of as 155,664 tests have actually been carried out in the nation given that the illness break out.