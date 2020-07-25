Armenia reports 383 COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 36,966 – Armenian News

The variety of the validated coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 383 since Saturday early morning, bringing the nation total to 36,996

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 10 deaths, raising the formally signed up deaths to700 Two more clients passed away from other, pre- status quo unassociated to the infection. A total of 220 cases of the kind have actually been reported to date.

The healings increased by 509 to reach 26,243; as lots of as 9.833 clients are still going through treatment. In total, 153,814 tests have actually been finished.