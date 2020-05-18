Armenia reports 351 new COVID-19  cases, bringing total to 4,823 – Armenian News

The variety of the validated unique coronavirus (COVID-19) instances in Armenia raised by 351 in the previous day, bringing the nation total to 4,823

One individual passed away in the past 24 hrs, elevating the formally reported death to 61.

The day-to-day variety of the recuperations is 94, according to the National Center for Disease Control and alsoPrevention As numerous as 2,019 clients have actually gotten over the condition up until now, with some 2,718 still going through therapy. In total, 41,850 examinations have actually been finished.

One individual identified with COVID-19 passed away in the previous day due to pre- status quo unconnected to the infection. A total of 25 instances of the kind have actually been reported to day.