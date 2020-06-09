Armenia reports 350 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 13,675 – Armenian News

The variety of the confirmed instances of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) elevated in Armenia by 350 as of Tuesday morning, bringing the nation total to 13,675.

Six individuals died previously 24 hours, elevating the registered fatalities to 217. Two extra sufferers contaminated with COVID-19 died of causes unrelated to the virus. A total of 74 instances of the type have been reported to date.

The confirmed recoveries elevated in quantity by 352 to 4,451 previously day. Some 8,933 energetic instances are nonetheless below therapy.

In total, 71,405 checks have been accomplished, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.