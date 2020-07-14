Armenia reports 339 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 32,490 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 339 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 32,490 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, the Ministry of Health reports.

864 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the total number of recoveries now standing at 20,729.

The coronavirus death toll has increased by 8 to 581.

The latest victims were 50 (male), 79 (male), 72 (female), 79 (female), 88 (male), 77 (female), 62 (female) and 53 (female) years old. Except for the last one, all had underlying chronic health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, one case of death was recorded in the past 24 hours when the patient tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 184.

The number of active cases is 10,996.

As many as 136,802 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.