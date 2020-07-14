Armenia reports 339 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 32,490   – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 339 as of Tuesday morning, bringing the country total to 32,490.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported eight new deaths, raising the officially registered fatalities to 581.

One more patient died from another, pre-existing condition unrelated to the virus; a total of 184 cases of the kind have been reported to date. Nine lethal cases were thus confirmed in the past 24 hours, with the country death toll standing at 766.

The recoveries increased by 864 to 20,729 in the past day; some 10,996 patients are still undergoing treatment.

As many as 1,115 tests were conducted over the period, taking the overall number of the tests to 136,802.