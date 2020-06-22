Armenia reports 320 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 20,588 – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 320 as of Monday monring, bringing the country total to 20,588.

Ten deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, raising the officially reported mortality rate to 360. Three more coronavirus patients died from causes other than the infection. A total of 177 cases of the sort have been reported to date.

The daily amount of the recoveries increased by 865 to reach 9,131; some 10,980 active cases are still under treatment. In total, 96,843 tests have been completed.