Armenia reports 308 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 37,937 – Armenian News

The variety of the validated coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 308 since Wednesday early morning, bringing the nation total to 37,937

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 4 deaths, raising the formally signed up casualties to 719.

One more patient passed away from other, pre- existing causes unassociated to the infection. A total of 225 cases of the kind have actually been reported to date.

The everyday variety of healings increased by 465 to 27,824 In total 160,380 tests have actually been finished.