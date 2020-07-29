Armenia reports 308 fresh coronavirus cases on July 29 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 308 brand-new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 37,937 since 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, the Ministry of Health reports.

467 more clients have actually recuperated from COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 27,824

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 4 to 723.

The most current victims were 83 (woman), 64 (woman), 84 (male) and 68 (woman) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, 2 cases of death were taped in the past 24 hours when the clients checked favorable for COVID-19, however the cause of death was another illness. The overall of such cases is 225.

The variety of active cases is 9,165

As numerous as 160,380 tests have actually been carried out in the nation considering that the illness break out.