Armenia reports 291 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths on August 1 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 291 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 38,841 since 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, the Ministry of Health reports.

560 more clients have actually recuperated from COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 29,557

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 11 to 749.

The most current victims were 83 (male), 79 (male), 68 (male), 60 (woman), 80 (woman), 69 (woman), 73 (woman), 54 (male), 81 (woman), 73 (male) and 41 (male) years of ages. Except for the last one, all had hidden persistent health conditions.

The variety of active cases is 8,307

As lots of as 165,656 tests have actually been carried out in the nation given that the illness break out.