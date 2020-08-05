Armenia reports 288 fresh coronavirus cases on August 5 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 288 brand-new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 39,586 since 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, the Ministry of Health reports.

478 more clients have actually recuperated from COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 30,850

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 2 to 770.

The most current victims were 64 (male) and 63 (woman) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

The variety of active cases is 7,738

As lots of as 170,012 tests have actually been carried out in the nation because the illness break out.