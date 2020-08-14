Armenia reports 276 new COVID-19 cases on August 14 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 276 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 41,299 since 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, the Ministry of Health reports.

267 more clients have actually beaten COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 34,164

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 5 to 814.

The newest victims were 83 (male), 69 (woman), 82 (male), 78 (male) and 70 (woman) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, one case of death was tape-recorded in the past 24 hours when the client checked favorable for COVID-19, however the cause of death was another illness. The overall of such cases is 239.

The variety of active cases is 6,082

As lots of as 181,962 tests have actually been carried out in the nation because the illness break out.