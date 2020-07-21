The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 273 in the past day, bringing the united states total to 35,254.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 12 deaths, raising the officially registered fatalities to 662. Six more patients died from other, pre-existing conditions unrelated to herpes. A total of 215 cases of the kind have now been reported to date.

The daily number of the recoveries has increased by 704 to reach a total of 24,206. Some 10,171 patients are still undergoing treatment. As many as 1,072 tests were conducted previously 24 hours, with the general number of the tests standing at 148,180.