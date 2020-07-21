Armenia reports 273 fresh coronavirus cases, tally reaches 35,254 on July 21 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 273 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 35,254 at the time of 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, the Ministry of Health reports.

704 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 24,206.

The coronavirus death toll has increased by 12 to 662.

The latest victims were 75 (male), 64 (male), 71 (female), 65 (male), 83 (male), 92 (female), 94 (female), 85 (female), 83 (female), 80 (male), 63 (male) and 89 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health problems.

In addition, according to the ministry, 6 cases of death were recorded in the past 24 hours if the patients tested positive for COVID-19, however the cause of death was still another disease. The total of such cases is 215.

The quantity of active cases is 10,171.

As many as 148,180 tests have now been performed in the united kingdom since the infection outbreak.