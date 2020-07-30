Armenia reports 259 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths on July 30 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 259 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 38,196 since 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, the Ministry of Health reports.

542 more clients have actually recuperated from COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 28,366

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 5 to 728.

The most current victims were 75 (male), 83 (male), 90 (woman), 83 (male) and 55 (woman) years. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

The variety of active cases is 8,877

As numerous as 161,754 tests have actually been carried out in the nation because the illness break out.