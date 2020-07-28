Armenia reports 239 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 37,629 on July 28 – Panorama

Armenia has actually validated 239 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 37,629 since 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, the Ministry of Health reports.

692 more clients have actually recuperated from COVID-19 with the total variety of healings now standing at 27,357

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 8 to 719.

The newest victims were 89 (woman), 54 (woman), 63 (male), 85 (male), 64 (male), 74 (male), 62 (male) and 89 (male) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, 2 cases of death were tape-recorded in the past 24 hours when the clients evaluated favorable for COVID-19, however the cause of death was another illness. The total of such cases is 223.

The variety of active cases is 9,330

As numerous as 158,527 tests have actually been carried out in the nation given that the illness break out.