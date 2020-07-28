Armenia reports 239 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 37,629 – Armenian News

The variety of the validated coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 239 since Tuesday early morning, bringing the nation total to 37,629

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 8 deaths, raising the formally signed up deaths to719 Two more clients passed away from other, pre- current illness unassociated to the infection. A total of 223 cases of the kind have actually been reported to date.

The healings increased by 692 to 27,357 In total, 158,527 tests have actually been finished.