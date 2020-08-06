Armenia reports 233 new coronavirus cases on August 6 – Panorama

Armenia has actually validated 233 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 39,819 since 11 a.m. Thursday, August 6, the Ministry of Health reports.

706 more clients have actually recuperated from COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 31,556

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 2 to 772.

The most current victims were 82 (woman) and 62 (male) years of ages. Both of them had underlying persistent health conditions.

The variety of active cases is 7,263

As numerous as 171,600 tests have actually been carried out in the nation because the illness break out.