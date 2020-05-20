Armenia reports 230 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to  5,271 – Armenian News

The validated cases of the story coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia enhanced by 230 since Wednesday early morning, bringing the nation total to 5,271

Three extra individuals passed away in the past 24 hrs, increasing the reported deaths to 67.

The the recuperations enhanced by 255 to 2,419; as several as 44,071 energetic cases are still under therapy, the National Center for Disease Control as well as Preventionreports

Two extra individuals examining favorable for COVID-19 passed away in the previous day of reasons aside from the infection. A total of 27 cases of the kind have actually been reported to day.