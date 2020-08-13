Armenia reports 229 new COVID-19 cases, tally tops 41,000 on August 13 – Panorama

Armenia has actually verified 229 new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 41,023 since 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, the Ministry of Health reports.

405 more clients have actually beaten COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 33,897

The coronavirus death toll has actually increased by 3 to 809.

The most current victims were 77 (woman), 68 (woman) and 88 (male) years of ages. All had hidden persistent health conditions.

In addition, according to the ministry, 4 cases of death were tape-recorded in the past 24 hours when the clients checked favorable for COVID-19, however the cause of death was another illness. The overall of such cases is 238.

The variety of active cases is 6,079

As numerous as 180,497 tests have actually been carried out in the nation because the illness break out.