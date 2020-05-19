Armenia reports 218 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 5,041 – Armenian News

The validated cases of the book coronavirus (COVID-19) have actually enhanced by 218 considering that Monday, bringing the nation total to 5,041

Three a lot more detected individuals have actually passed away, increasing the deaths to 64.

The healings enhanced by 145 to 2,164 in the previous day, with 2,788 individuals still undertaking therapy. In total, 43,041 examinations have actually been finished, according to the National Center for Disease Control as well as Prevention.

One individual contaminated with COVID-19 passed away in the previous day of reasons unconnected to the infection. A total of 25 cases of the kind have actually been reported to day.