Armenia reports 210 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 9,402 – Armenian News

The confirmed instances of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia elevated by 210 as of Monday morning, bringing the nation total to 9,402.

Eight sufferers died prior to now 24 hours, elevating the registered fatalities to 139

The National Center for Disease Control, and Prevention reports 5 extra deaths of coronavirus sufferers from causes unrelated to the an infection. A total of 55 such instances have been registered to date.

The every day variety of the recoveries is 16; some 5,896 instances are nonetheless beneath therapy, with 3,402 having overcome the illness. In total, 58,886 assessments have been accomplished.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased sufferers have been aged 81 (male), 63 (male), 65 (male), 73 (feminine), 82 (feminine) and 67 (male). All, other than one particular person, had pre-present circumstances.